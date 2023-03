The large open area in front of the Alcázar de Colón has been revamped many times, most recently during the 1990s in honor of the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ New World ‘discovery.' Running along its northwest side is Calle las Atarazanas, fronted by a half-dozen restaurants in buildings that served as warehouses through the 16th and 17th centuries.

This is a great place for a meal or drink at an outdoor table around sunset.