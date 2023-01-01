Said to be not only one of the first European residences in the Americas, but also one of the first residences in the Western hemisphere with two floors, this was briefly occupied by Diego Columbus and his wife before they moved into their stately home down the street. Today the structure is home to Banco Popular, so visiting the house beyond the main lobby is not permitted.

Named after its impressive stone facade, which is adorned with the chiseled sash-and-cord symbol of the Franciscan order, it is also believed to be the site where Santo Domingo’s women lined up to hand over their jewels to Drake during the month he and his men held the city hostage.