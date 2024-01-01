Museo del Duarte

The 1813 birthplace of Juan Pablo Duarte was converted into a modest museum and renovated in late 2016. Three rooms display documents, artifacts and photos from his life and from La Trinitaria, the underground independence organization he founded. Several new exhibits and an additional floor opened in January 2017.
