Reloj del Sol

Across from the Museo de las Casas Reales, this sundial was built by Governor Francisco Rubio y Peñaranda in 1753 and positioned so that officials in the Royal Houses could see the time with only a glance from their eastern windows. It was among the first time-telling devices constructed in North America, and remains accurate today.

