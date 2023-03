Named in honor of Diego Columbus’ wife, this plaza connecting Las Damas and Isabel la Católica features two arches that were once part of the Jesuits’ residence in the 17th century. The original buttresses supporting the Panteón Nacional date back to the construction of the Jesuit church in 1747, and likely helped the building survive many earthquakes and hurricanes.

The plaza has a few benches and is a good place to rest on a walking tour.