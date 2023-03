A handsome building with a Gothic facade built in 1509, this was originally the residence of Governor Nicolás de Ovando, who is famous for ordering Santo Domingo rebuilt on the west bank of the Río Ozama following a hurricane that leveled most of the colony. Today it houses the upscale Hostal Nicolás de Ovando. To appreciate the building's massive size and solidity, take the steps leading down from the alleyway on El Conde towards Puerto Don Diego.