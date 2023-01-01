Parque Mirador del Sur

A long tree-filled corridor atop an enormous limestone ridge, this park is riddled with caves, some as big as airplane hangars. One of the caves has been converted into a restaurant, and the park’s seemingly endless paths are a popular jogging route for 30-something professionals, many of whom live in the middle- and upper-class neighborhoods north of the park.

Zumba has become quite popular at the eastern, sports-oriented end of the park, and on clear days hundreds of practitioners gather after work for the free dance classes.