Highlights here include an impressive collection of Taíno artifacts, including stone axes and intriguing urns and carvings and an interesting section on Carnival. Other exhibits, all fairly dusty and neglected, focus on slavery and the colonial period, African influences in the DR (including a small section on Vodou) and contemporary rural Dominican life. Old-fashioned displays include captions in Spanish, but English-speaking guides are available.

Small tips are customary.