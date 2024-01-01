Plaza de la Cultura

Santo Domingo

This large, centrally located park, mostly a sun-baked, fairly unkempt plaza, has three museums (two of which are worth visiting), the national theater and the national library. The land was once owned by the dictator Trujillo, and was ‘donated’ to the public after his assassination in 1961.

  • Catedral Primada de America (First Cathedral of the Americas), Zona Colonial (Colonial District, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America

    Catedral Primada de América

    1.72 MILES

    The first stone of this cathedral, the oldest standing in the Western hemisphere, was set in 1514 by Diego Columbus, son of the great explorer (the ashes…

  • Museo Alcázar de Colón

    Museo Alcázar de Colón

    1.86 MILES

    Designed in the Gothic-Mudéjar transitional style, this was the early-16th-century residence of Columbus’ son, Diego, and his wife, Doña María de Toledo…

  • Reserva Antropológica Cuevas del Pomier

    Reserva Antropológica Cuevas del Pomier

    15.4 MILES

    Visiting this reserve is like reading a history book written in stone. There are 57 limestone caves in the area 10km north of San Cristóbal, five of which…

  • Parque Mirador del Sur

    Parque Mirador del Sur

    2.61 MILES

    A long tree-filled corridor atop an enormous limestone ridge, this park is riddled with caves, some as big as airplane hangars. One of the caves has been…

  • Charles III gate with Tower of Homage in background, Fortaleza Ozama.

    Fortaleza Ozama

    1.82 MILES

    This is the New World's oldest colonial military edifice. The site, at the meeting of the Río Ozama and Caribbean, was selected by Fray Nicolás de Ovando…

  • Containers for ingredients in colonial drugstore, Museo de las Casas Reales, Santo Domingo, Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic

    Museo de las Casas Reales

    1.8 MILES

    Built in the Renaissance style during the 16th century, this building was the longtime seat of Spanish authority for the Caribbean region, housing the…

  • Castillo del Cerro

    Castillo del Cerro

    14.52 MILES

    San Cristóbal's strangest sight, currently used as the National Penitentiary School, was built on Trujillo’s orders for himself and his family in 1947 (at…

1. Museo de Arte Moderno

0.03 MILES

The museum’s permanent collection includes paintings and a few sculptures by the DR’s best-known modern artists, including Luís Desangles, Adriana Billini…

2. Museo Nacional de Historia Natural

0.13 MILES

This museum explores the natural environs of the Dominican Republic, with the massive jaw of a sperm whale welcoming visitors at the door. Old-fashioned…

3. Museo del Hombre Dominicano

0.16 MILES

Highlights here include an impressive collection of Taíno artifacts, including stone axes and intriguing urns and carvings and an interesting section on…

4. Palacio de Bellas Artes

0.68 MILES

This huge neoclassical building houses several national performing arts schools and is sometimes the sight for exhibitions and performances. Check the…

5. Palacio Nacional

0.84 MILES

The Dominican seat of government, which occupies most of a city block, was designed by Italian architect Guido D’Alessandro and inaugurated in 1947. Built…

6. Playa Guibia

0.9 MILES

A beach area on the Malecón popular with families on weekends, featuring a sandy volleyball court, a kids' playground, gym equipment and free wi-fi access.

7. Altar de la Patria

1.17 MILES

The main attraction of Parque Independencia, this marble mausoleum holds the remains of three national heroes: Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario…

8. Museo Bellapart

1.23 MILES

Incongruously located on the 5th floor of a large Honda dealership, which looks like a parking garage, is this significant private collection of Dominican…