This large, centrally located park, mostly a sun-baked, fairly unkempt plaza, has three museums (two of which are worth visiting), the national theater and the national library. The land was once owned by the dictator Trujillo, and was ‘donated’ to the public after his assassination in 1961.
Plaza de la Cultura
Santo Domingo
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.72 MILES
The first stone of this cathedral, the oldest standing in the Western hemisphere, was set in 1514 by Diego Columbus, son of the great explorer (the ashes…
1.86 MILES
Designed in the Gothic-Mudéjar transitional style, this was the early-16th-century residence of Columbus’ son, Diego, and his wife, Doña María de Toledo…
Museo Memorial de la Resistencia Dominicana
1.48 MILES
For those interested in the details of one of the darkest periods of Dominican history, this austere memorial honors Dominicans who fought against the…
Reserva Antropológica Cuevas del Pomier
15.4 MILES
Visiting this reserve is like reading a history book written in stone. There are 57 limestone caves in the area 10km north of San Cristóbal, five of which…
2.61 MILES
A long tree-filled corridor atop an enormous limestone ridge, this park is riddled with caves, some as big as airplane hangars. One of the caves has been…
1.82 MILES
This is the New World's oldest colonial military edifice. The site, at the meeting of the Río Ozama and Caribbean, was selected by Fray Nicolás de Ovando…
1.8 MILES
Built in the Renaissance style during the 16th century, this building was the longtime seat of Spanish authority for the Caribbean region, housing the…
14.52 MILES
San Cristóbal's strangest sight, currently used as the National Penitentiary School, was built on Trujillo’s orders for himself and his family in 1947 (at…
Nearby Santo Domingo attractions
0.03 MILES
The museum’s permanent collection includes paintings and a few sculptures by the DR’s best-known modern artists, including Luís Desangles, Adriana Billini…
2. Museo Nacional de Historia Natural
0.13 MILES
This museum explores the natural environs of the Dominican Republic, with the massive jaw of a sperm whale welcoming visitors at the door. Old-fashioned…
3. Museo del Hombre Dominicano
0.16 MILES
Highlights here include an impressive collection of Taíno artifacts, including stone axes and intriguing urns and carvings and an interesting section on…
0.68 MILES
This huge neoclassical building houses several national performing arts schools and is sometimes the sight for exhibitions and performances. Check the…
0.84 MILES
The Dominican seat of government, which occupies most of a city block, was designed by Italian architect Guido D’Alessandro and inaugurated in 1947. Built…
0.9 MILES
A beach area on the Malecón popular with families on weekends, featuring a sandy volleyball court, a kids' playground, gym equipment and free wi-fi access.
1.17 MILES
The main attraction of Parque Independencia, this marble mausoleum holds the remains of three national heroes: Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario…
1.23 MILES
Incongruously located on the 5th floor of a large Honda dealership, which looks like a parking garage, is this significant private collection of Dominican…