Incongruously located on the 5th floor of a large Honda dealership, which looks like a parking garage, is this significant private collection of Dominican painting and sculpture from the late 19th century to the 1970s. The museum, founded in 1999 by Catalan businessman Juan Jose Bellapart, contains around 2000 works arranged chronologically in a single, dimly lit gallery. A few artists to look out for: José Vela Zanetti, Elijio Pichardo, Candido Bido, Jaime Colson and Clara Ledesma.

The elevator to the museum is inside the dealership, past the latest model Honda Civic.