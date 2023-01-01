Jardín Botánico Nacional

The lush grounds span 2 sq km and include vast areas devoted to aquatic plants, orchids, bromeliads, ferns, palm trees, a Japanese garden and much more. The grounds are spotless and the plants well tended, and it’s easy to forget you’re in the middle of a city with a metropolitan population of more than two million people. The exhibits in the on-site Ecological Museum explain the country's ecosystems, including mangroves and cloud forests, plus a display on Parque Nacional Los Haitises.

An open-air trolley (operating every 30 minutes until 4:30pm) takes passengers on a pleasant half-hour turn about the park and is especially enjoyable for children. The garden hosts a variety of events, including an orchid exhibition and competition in March and a bonsai exhibition in April. A taxi from the Zona Colonial costs around RD$300.