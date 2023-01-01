Museo Jamas El Olvido Será tu Recuerdo

In the home of local resident José Miguel Ventura Medina, known to some as ‘El Hippi,’ this museum has a name translating literally to ‘Forgetfulness will never be your remembrance’ or simply ‘You will never be forgotten.’ The ‘you’ in this case is none other than Generalissimo Trujillo, who, along with John F Kennedy, was Ventura’s favorite world leader. Most will not agree with Ventura’s assessment of Trujillo as a ‘good dictator,’ but the extensive collection is worth poking around.

Ventura, who speaks Spanish and English, has plenty of stories to go along with his collection, which includes photos and other memorabilia, plus a slew of random antiques from old corn and coffee grinders to early typewriters. The museum is open whenever Ventura is home; if he’s not there, give him a call. It’s 6½ blocks north and one block east of Parque Colón – look for a small white car perched on the rooftop. Ventura also rents a very rustic room (RD$600).