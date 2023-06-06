Shop
Winding roads along either side of the Hudson River take you by picturesque farms, Victorian cottages, apple orchards and old-money mansions built by New York’s elite. Painters of the Hudson River School romanticized these landscapes, especially the region's famous fall foliage.
This 500-acre sculpture park, established in 1960, has works by the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Mark di Suvero, Andy Goldsworthy and Isamu Noguchi. All…
This is one of the finest of the Hudson Valley mansions, as its owner, celebrated landscape painter Frederic Church, designed every detail, inspired by…
The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…
Part of the Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston, this 1927 colonial revival building houses a modest collection of 18th- and 19th-century…
Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…
Whether or not you choose to take a campus tour of the historic US military academy, this museum, which traces the role of war and the military throughout…
Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which…
Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture
Stop by this massive, ecofriendly farm for a peek into the modern agriculture movement. On warm-weather weekends (April to November; adult/child $22/free)…
Best Things to Do
There's plenty to do in New York's scenic Hudson Valley. Here are our top picks.Read article
Best Places to Visit
Our guide to the best of New York’s Hudson Valley: where to go, where to visit, where to stay and more.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Plan your trip to the Hudson Valley with this month-by-month guide to seasons and events.Read article
Transportation
Car, train, bus, or bike: the Hudson Valley’s options for transportation are as diverse as the destination.Read article
Free Things to Do
From mountain adventures to world-class museums, see the best of the Hudson Valley without spending a dime.Read article
Best Road Trips
Explore state parks, historic towns, and artsy outposts on these six scenic drives through the Hudson Valley – there's an itinerary for everyone.Read article
