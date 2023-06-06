Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley, Philipsburg Manor, Sleepy Hollow

Winding roads along either side of the Hudson River take you by picturesque farms, Victorian cottages, apple orchards and old-money mansions built by New York’s elite. Painters of the Hudson River School romanticized these landscapes, especially the region's famous fall foliage.

  • Storm King Art Center

    Storm King Art Center

    Hudson Valley

    This 500-acre sculpture park, established in 1960, has works by the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Mark di Suvero, Andy Goldsworthy and Isamu Noguchi. All…

  • Olana

    Olana

    Hudson Valley

    This is one of the finest of the Hudson Valley mansions, as its owner, celebrated landscape painter Frederic Church, designed every detail, inspired by…

  • Dia:Beacon

    Dia:Beacon

    Hudson Valley

    The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…

  • Senate House Museum

    Senate House Museum

    Hudson Valley

    Part of the Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston, this 1927 colonial revival building houses a modest collection of 18th- and 19th-century…

  • Home of Franklin D Roosevelt

    Home of Franklin D Roosevelt

    Hudson Valley

    Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…

  • West Point Museum

    West Point Museum

    Hudson Valley

    Whether or not you choose to take a campus tour of the historic US military academy, this museum, which traces the role of war and the military throughout…

  • Historic Huguenot Street

    Historic Huguenot Street

    Hudson Valley

    Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which…

  • Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture

    Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture

    Hudson Valley

    Stop by this massive, ecofriendly farm for a peek into the modern agriculture movement. On warm-weather weekends (April to November; adult/child $22/free)…

Best Things to Do

There's plenty to do in New York's scenic Hudson Valley. Here are our top picks.

Best Places to Visit

Our guide to the best of New York’s Hudson Valley: where to go, where to visit, where to stay and more.

Best Time to Visit

Plan your trip to the Hudson Valley with this month-by-month guide to seasons and events.

Transportation

Car, train, bus, or bike: the Hudson Valley’s options for transportation are as diverse as the destination.

Free Things to Do

From mountain adventures to world-class museums, see the best of the Hudson Valley without spending a dime.

Best Road Trips

Explore state parks, historic towns, and artsy outposts on these six scenic drives through the Hudson Valley – there's an itinerary for everyone.

Be prepared for a challenging climb to reach Kaaterskill Falls

Hiking

The best hikes in the Hudson Valley

Sep 14, 2024 • 9 min read

