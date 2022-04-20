Catskills

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
"Afternoon sun on sunset rock in the Autumn, overlooking North-South Lake in the Catskills Mountains of New York. (HDR)."

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

This beautiful mountainous region west of the Hudson Valley has been a popular getaway since the 19th century. The romantic image of mossy gorges and rounded peaks, as popularized by Hudson River School painters, encouraged a preservation movement: in 1894 the state constitution was amended so that thousands of acres are 'forever kept as wild forest lands.'

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • St John the Baptist

    St John the Baptist

    Catskills

    It's hard to miss this stunning timber block work Ukrainian church perched on a hill just off of Rte 23A, about 10 miles west of Tannersville. You can…

  • Two-Tier Waterfall surrounded by such green trees in Summer. Kaaterskill Falls taken in the Catskills, NY.

    Kaaterskill Falls

    Catskills

    For the best view of New York State's highest falls – 260ft, compared to Niagara's 167ft – without a strenuous hike, head to the viewing platform. Popular…

  • Saugerties Lighthouse on the west bank of the Hudson River on a clear, summer afternoon.

    Saugerties Lighthouse

    Catskills

    A half-mile nature trail leads to this 1869 landmark on the point where Esopus Creek joins the Hudson. Tours of the building are available by appointment,…

  • Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

    Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

    Catskills

    The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, on Max Yasgur's farm outside Bethel, is 70 miles southwest of the town of Woodstock. It's now home to an…

  • Located in Saugerties, NY, and on the National Register of Historic Places, this is the artistic creation of Harvey Fite.

    Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum

    Catskills

    Beginning in 1938, artist Harvey Fite (founder of the fine arts department at nearby Bard College) worked for nearly four decades to coax an abandoned…

  • Images taken during the 2015 summer photo shoot of partner properties & the surrounding area.

    National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum

    Catskills

    Cooperstown bills itself as the home of baseball (the myth that it was the birthplace of the game was long ago debunked). This classy three-floor facility…

  • Karma Triyana Dharmachakra

    Karma Triyana Dharmachakra

    Catskills

    Join stressed-out New Yorkers and others needing a spiritual break at this blissful Buddhist monastery about 3 miles north of Woodstock. Soak up the…

  • Center for Photography at Woodstock

    Center for Photography at Woodstock

    Catskills

    Founded in 1977, this creative space gives classes, hosts lectures and mounts exhibitions that expand the strict definition of the art form, thanks to a…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Explore artsy enclaves and outdoor escapes that make the Catskill Mountains New York’s coolest weekend retreat.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Be it hiking, swimming, skiing, or leaf-peeping, there’s something exciting to do in the Catskills no matter the season.

Read article

Traveling with Kids

Build a tradition with your family to return to again and again at one of these nostalgic and chic summer resort camps.

Read article

Best Road Trips

Drive along scenic byways to see the natural wonders and charming towns that make the Catskills worthy of wanderlust.

Read article

Spending Diaries

What a Lonely Planet colleague spent on a weekend of art, rustic-chic lodging and eating out in New York State’s Catskills.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Catskills

Filter by interest:

Canoeing at the ranch at Paws Up resort in Montana

Camping

Best US family camp-style resorts for a throwback summer getaway

Mar 20, 2025 • 8 min read

Read more articles