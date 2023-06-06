Maunakea

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Observatories at Mauna Kea summit, Mauna Kea.

Overview

Mauna Kea (White Mountain) is called Mauna O Wakea (Mountain of Wakea) by Hawaiian cultural practitioners. While all of the Big Island is considered the first-born child of Wakea (Sky Father) and Papahānaumoku (Earth Mother), Mauna Kea has always been the sacred piko (navel) connecting the land to the heavens.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gemini North Observatory on top of Mauna Kea mountain peak on Big Island of Hawaii, United States with deep blue sky and volcanic landscape. 1327459248

    Mauna Kea's Summit Area

    Maunakea

    At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

  • At 13,020 ft. one of the highest freshwater lakes in the USA. 1056080528 lake waiau

    Lake Waiʻau

    Maunakea

    On an island with a conspicuous dearth of surface water, tiny Lake Waiʻau's existence on a porous lava mountain is something of an enigma. Hawaiian…

  • Observatory in Hawaii. 172372636 "Keck Observatory, Alien, Big Island, Cloud, Hawaii Islands, Mauna Kea, Medicine And Science, Observatory, Planet, Research, Research, Science, Science Backgrounds", Space, Star, Sunset

    WM Keck Observatory

    Maunakea

    Mirrors larger than 26.2ft are so heavy that gravity distorts them as they move. Keck's breakthrough design overcame that limitation in 1993 by using a…

  • Mauna Kea Adz Quarry

    Mauna Kea Adz Quarry

    Maunakea

    Quarries scattered over 7.5 sq miles produced tons of exceptionally dense and fine-grained basalt (dubbed Hawaiʻiite) used to make a tool similar to an ax…

  • Subaru Telescope

    Subaru Telescope

    Maunakea

    When it came online in 1999, Japan's 26.9ft Subaru Telescope was the most expensive observatory ever constructed. The 22-ton mirror is one of the largest…

  • Thirty Meter Telescope (planned)

    Thirty Meter Telescope (planned)

    Maunakea

    Walk behind the Keck Twins and look northwest and you'll see...nothing. Down there is the ideal location for the TMT, which supersizes Keck's many-small…

  • Submillimeter Array

    Submillimeter Array

    Maunakea

    These eight 19.7ft radio telescopes work together (via supercomputer) to create image resolutions equal to an antenna 0.3 miles in diameter. The SMA…

  • United Kingdom Infrared Telescope

    United Kingdom Infrared Telescope

    Maunakea

    Even though this 3.8m (12.5ft) telescope is the second-largest dedicated infrared telescope in the world, it will soon be decommissioned according to the…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Maunakea

Filter by interest:

Road Trips

Circling the island of Hawaiʻi: a pilgrimage to Mother Nature

Sep 28, 2018 • 7 min read

Read more articles