Mountainous jungle meeting the ocean at St Croix.

St Croix is the Virgins' big boy – it’s more than twice the size of St Thomas – and it sports an exceptional topography spanning mountains, a spooky 'rainforest' and a fertile coastal plain that, once upon a time, earned it the nickname ‘Garden of the Antilles’ for its sugarcane-growing prowess. Today the island is known for its scuba diving, rum making, marine sanctuary and 18th-century forts.

  • Fort Christiansvaern at Christiansted National Historic Site.

    Christiansted National Historic Site

    St Croix

    This historic site includes several structures. The most impressive is Fort Christiansvaern (1749), a four-point citadel occupying the deep-yellow…

  • Isaac Bay

    Isaac Bay

    St Croix

    This secluded beach off Rte 82 offers no shade or facilities, and you'll have to hike about 20 minutes through scrub to reach it, but you'd be hard…

  • Cruzan Rum Distillery

    Cruzan Rum Distillery

    St Croix

    To find out how the islands’ popular elixir gets made, stop by the historic distillery for a tour. The journey through the oak-barrel-stacked warehouses…

  • Buck Island Reef National Monument

    Buck Island Reef National Monument

    St Croix

    For such a small landmass – 1 mile long by half a mile wide – Buck Island draws big crowds. It’s not so much what’s on top but what’s underneath that…

  • Salt River Bay National Historic Park

    Salt River Bay National Historic Park

    St Croix

    About 4 miles west of Christiansted, Salt River Bay holds prehistoric archaeological ruins and is the only documented place where Christopher Columbus…

  • Protestant Cay

    Protestant Cay

    St Croix

    This small oval cay, located less than 200yd from Kings Wharf, is a little oasis. It’s the site of a mellow resort with a sandy beach and bar-restaurant…

  • Point Udall

    Point Udall

    St Croix

    Point Udall is the easternmost geographic point in US territory. As you face into a 25-knot trade wind, the vista from the promontory high above the surf…

  • Estate Whim Plantation Museum

    Estate Whim Plantation Museum

    St Croix

    Only 11 of Whim Plantation’s original 150 acres survive at the museum, but the grounds thoroughly evoke the colonial days when sugarcane ruled St Croix…

