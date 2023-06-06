Bodrum Peninsula

Bodrum, Turkey

Overview

The Bodrum Peninsula, named after the seaside resort town near its centre, offers a mix of exclusive resorts and laid-back coastal villages where you can enjoy good swimming and and upmarket restaurants. Despite the glaringly visible inroads of modern tourism, tradition and tranquillity are partially preserved by local open-air vegetable markets and the rugged coastline, overlooked by scarcely populated hills in the peninsula's centre. The area has an efficient and inexpensive dolmuş network, making it easy to hop between Bodrum and the outlying coves, where, with some advance planning, you can find quality beach accommodation at still-reasonable rates.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, Bodrum, Turkey

    Mausoleum

    Bodrum Town

    One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Mausoleum (originally 44.8m high) was the greatest achievement of Carian King Mausolus (r 376–353 BC),…

  • Bodrum Castle

    Bodrum Castle

    Bodrum Town

    Bodrum's magnificent waterfront castle, built by the Knights Hospitaller, dates back to the 15th century. It houses the excellent Museum of Underwater…

  • Dibeklihan Culture & Art Village

    Dibeklihan Culture & Art Village

    Bodrum Peninsula

    In the all-but abandoned village of Yakaköy just off the road between Yalıkavak and Ortakent, this complex contains an art gallery, shops, the Dibek…

  • ARThill

    ARThill

    Bodrum Peninsula

    Painter and sculptor Ender Guzey established this unique space in a remote hillside location east of Bodrum, showcasing contemporary art and (occasional)…

  • Bodrum Maritime Museum

    Bodrum Maritime Museum

    Bodrum Town

    This small but well-formed museum spread over two floors examines Bodrum's maritime past through finely crafted scale models of boats and an excellent…

  • Ancient Theatre

    Ancient Theatre

    Bodrum Town

    Ancient Halicarnassus' theatre was built in the hillside rock in the 4th century BC to seat 5000 spectators but that capacity was increased to 13,000 for…

  • Ottoman Cemetery

    Ottoman Cemetery

    Bodrum Town

    This Ottoman cemetery stands just above the marina, and contains the tombs of two famous Turkish seamen (Mustafa Pacha and his son). Part of the enclosure…

  • Myndos Gate

    Myndos Gate

    Bodrum Town

    These are the restored remains of the only surviving gate from what were originally 7km-long walls probably built by King Mausolus in the 4th century BC…

