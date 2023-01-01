Bodrum Maritime Museum

This small but well-formed museum spread over two floors examines Bodrum's maritime past through finely crafted scale models of boats and an excellent video on traditional 'Bodrum-type’ boat building. Much is made of Bodrum's role as a sponge-diving centre and local writer Cevat Şakir Kabaağaçlı – the much-loved ’Fisherman of Halicarnassus'.

Conchologists of whatever hue will be in seventh heaven here. A private collection of some 6000 shells representing one third of all mollusc families is on shimmering display upstairs.