This Ottoman cemetery stands just above the marina, and contains the tombs of two famous Turkish seamen (Mustafa Pacha and his son). Part of the enclosure also functioned as an Ottoman shipyard. There are excellent coastal views and art exhibitions are housed in a 18th-century defence tower.
