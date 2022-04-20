Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Although more than a million tourists flock to its beaches, boutique hotels, trendy restaurants and clubs each summer, the town of Bodrum (ancient Halicarnassus) never seems to lose its cool. More than any other Turkish seaside getaway, it has an enigmatic elegance that pervades it, from the town's crowning castle and glittering marina to its flower-filled cafes and white-plastered backstreets. Even in the most hectic days of high summer, you can still find little corners of serenity in the town.
Bodrum Town
One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Mausoleum (originally 44.8m high) was the greatest achievement of Carian King Mausolus (r 376–353 BC),…
Bodrum Town
Bodrum's magnificent waterfront castle, built by the Knights Hospitaller, dates back to the 15th century. It houses the excellent Museum of Underwater…
Bodrum Town
This small but well-formed museum spread over two floors examines Bodrum's maritime past through finely crafted scale models of boats and an excellent…
Bodrum Town
Ancient Halicarnassus' theatre was built in the hillside rock in the 4th century BC to seat 5000 spectators but that capacity was increased to 13,000 for…
Bodrum Town
This Ottoman cemetery stands just above the marina, and contains the tombs of two famous Turkish seamen (Mustafa Pacha and his son). Part of the enclosure…
Bodrum Town
These are the restored remains of the only surviving gate from what were originally 7km-long walls probably built by King Mausolus in the 4th century BC…
Bodrum Town
The 'Central Courthouse Mosque' is in the old bazaar, located just off the harbourfront. The handsome stone structure boasts a single minaret. Visitors…
Bodrum Town
For the best vistas of Bodrum, head to the peninsula on the west side of town which is crowned by seven old windmills.
in partnership with getyourguide