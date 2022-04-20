Bodrum Town

Marina and sundown in Bodrum Turkey...

Overview

Although more than a million tourists flock to its beaches, boutique hotels, trendy restaurants and clubs each summer, the town of Bodrum (ancient Halicarnassus) never seems to lose its cool. More than any other Turkish seaside getaway, it has an enigmatic elegance that pervades it, from the town's crowning castle and glittering marina to its flower-filled cafes and white-plastered backstreets. Even in the most hectic days of high summer, you can still find little corners of serenity in the town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, Bodrum, Turkey

    Mausoleum

    Bodrum Town

    One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Mausoleum (originally 44.8m high) was the greatest achievement of Carian King Mausolus (r 376–353 BC),…

  • Bodrum Castle

    Bodrum Castle

    Bodrum Town

    Bodrum's magnificent waterfront castle, built by the Knights Hospitaller, dates back to the 15th century. It houses the excellent Museum of Underwater…

  • Bodrum Maritime Museum

    Bodrum Maritime Museum

    Bodrum Town

    This small but well-formed museum spread over two floors examines Bodrum's maritime past through finely crafted scale models of boats and an excellent…

  • Ancient Theatre

    Ancient Theatre

    Bodrum Town

    Ancient Halicarnassus' theatre was built in the hillside rock in the 4th century BC to seat 5000 spectators but that capacity was increased to 13,000 for…

  • Ottoman Cemetery

    Ottoman Cemetery

    Bodrum Town

    This Ottoman cemetery stands just above the marina, and contains the tombs of two famous Turkish seamen (Mustafa Pacha and his son). Part of the enclosure…

  • Myndos Gate

    Myndos Gate

    Bodrum Town

    These are the restored remains of the only surviving gate from what were originally 7km-long walls probably built by King Mausolus in the 4th century BC…

  • Merkez Adliye Camii

    Merkez Adliye Camii

    Bodrum Town

    The 'Central Courthouse Mosque' is in the old bazaar, located just off the harbourfront. The handsome stone structure boasts a single minaret. Visitors…

  • Windmills

    Windmills

    Bodrum Town

    For the best vistas of Bodrum, head to the peninsula on the west side of town which is crowned by seven old windmills.

Articles

Latest stories from Bodrum Town

Photo Taken In Bodrum, Turkey

Beaches

How to eat like a local in Bodrum

Nov 5, 2014 • 5 min read

