Up there on the podium with some of the world's greatest parks, Khao Yai (อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่) is Thailand's oldest and most visited national park. Covering 2168 sq km, Khao Yai incorporates one of the largest intact monsoon forests remaining in mainland Asia, which is why it was named a Unesco World Heritage site (as part of the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex). But despite its size, it's one of the easiest national parks in Thailand for independent travellers to visit.
Nam Tok Haew Narok ('Hell Gorge Waterfall') is in the far south of Khao Yai National Park, 23km from the visitors centre. Its three levels combine to form…
The top-tier winery closest to the Khao Yai National Park entrance, which is 16km away, is home to Thailand's first female oneologist, Nikki Lohitnavy. It…
One of the first wineries in Thailand (it corked its first bottle in 1998), PB Valley is 22.5km from the Khao Yai National Park gate. It's scenically set,…
This excellent private gallery has three rooms of modern art from some of Thailand's top artists, including Anupong Chantorn and Lampu Kansanoh, and a…
The park's loveliest waterfall, 25m-high Nam Tok Haew Suwat scooped a starring role in Danny Boyle's film The Beach. It has water year-round (though very…
Up over 1100m, this is the most impressive of Khao Yai National Park's viewpoints. And it's rarely crowded. It's part of an easy 500m boardwalk nature…
Khao Yai National Park Northern Gate
This is the main entrance to the park, and where you pay your entrance fee. The visitors centre is 14km further on.
Little Nam Tok Kong Kaew sits just 150m from the Khao Yai National Park visitors centre.
