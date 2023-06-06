Khao Yai National Park

Haew Suwat Waterfall

Up there on the podium with some of the world's greatest parks, Khao Yai (อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่) is Thailand's oldest and most visited national park. Covering 2168 sq km, Khao Yai incorporates one of the largest intact monsoon forests remaining in mainland Asia, which is why it was named a Unesco World Heritage site (as part of the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex). But despite its size, it's one of the easiest national parks in Thailand for independent travellers to visit.

  • Nam Tok Haew Narok

    Nam Tok Haew Narok

    Khao Yai National Park

    Nam Tok Haew Narok ('Hell Gorge Waterfall') is in the far south of Khao Yai National Park, 23km from the visitors centre. Its three levels combine to form…

  • GranMonte

    GranMonte

    Khao Yai National Park

    The top-tier winery closest to the Khao Yai National Park entrance, which is 16km away, is home to Thailand's first female oneologist, Nikki Lohitnavy. It…

  • PB Valley Khao Yai Winery

    PB Valley Khao Yai Winery

    Khao Yai National Park

    One of the first wineries in Thailand (it corked its first bottle in 1998), PB Valley is 22.5km from the Khao Yai National Park gate. It's scenically set,…

  • Khao Yai Art Museum

    Khao Yai Art Museum

    Khao Yai National Park

    This excellent private gallery has three rooms of modern art from some of Thailand's top artists, including Anupong Chantorn and Lampu Kansanoh, and a…

  • Nam Tok Haew Suwat

    Nam Tok Haew Suwat

    Khao Yai National Park

    The park's loveliest waterfall, 25m-high Nam Tok Haew Suwat scooped a starring role in Danny Boyle's film The Beach. It has water year-round (though very…

  • Pha Diew Dai Viewpoint

    Pha Diew Dai Viewpoint

    Khao Yai National Park

    Up over 1100m, this is the most impressive of Khao Yai National Park's viewpoints. And it's rarely crowded. It's part of an easy 500m boardwalk nature…

  • Nam Tok Kong Kaew

    Nam Tok Kong Kaew

    Khao Yai National Park

    Little Nam Tok Kong Kaew sits just 150m from the Khao Yai National Park visitors centre.

