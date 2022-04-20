The DMZ

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

The 4km-wide, 240km-long buffer known as the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) slashes across the peninsula, separating North and South Korea. Lined on both sides by tank traps, electric fences, landmines and armies in full battle readiness, it's a sinister place where the tension is palpable. Surreally, it's also a major tourist attraction, with several observation points allowing you to peek into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK; North Korea). For history buffs and collectors of weird and unsettling experiences, a visit here is not to be missed.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Joint Security Area

    Joint Security Area

    The DMZ

    Unquestionably the highlight of any trip to the DMZ is the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjeom. An improbable tourist destination, it's here where the…

  • Dorasan Train Station

    Dorasan Train Station

    The DMZ

    Awaiting the next departure to Pyongyang (and onward trans-Eurasian intercontinental travel), Dorasan train station stands as a symbol of hope for the…

  • Third Infiltration Tunnel

    Third Infiltration Tunnel

    The DMZ

    Since 1974, four tunnels have been found running under the DMZ, dug by the North Koreans so that their army could launch a surprise attack. Walking along…

  • Dora Observatory

    Dora Observatory

    The DMZ

    Peer through binoculars for a voyeuristic glimpse into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK; North Korea). On a clear day you can make out…

  • Imjingak

    Imjingak

    The DMZ

    This park is dedicated to the 10 million South Koreans separated from their families when the peninsula was divided postwar. Also here is the Freedom…

  • Dorasan Peace Park

    Dorasan Peace Park

    The DMZ

    This mildly diverting park has a couple of modern Korean tanks, some deer, an outdoor photo display and a few saplings called, groovily, the Paul…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The DMZ with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.