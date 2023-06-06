The Douro

Overview

The rest of the world is beginning to discover what the Portuguese have known forever: the Douro region is simply one of the most glorious spots on earth. One of the world’s oldest demarcated wine regions (since 1756), the Douro Valley showcases steep terrace vineyards carved into mountains, granite bluffs, whitewashed quintas (estates) and 18th-century wine cellars that draw in visitors from around the world. Come for the ports and wines, winding scenic roads, postcard-pretty villages and excellent regional restaurants.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • São Salvador do Mundo

    São Salvador do Mundo

    The Douro

    A series of small chapels dotting the hillside, São Salvador do Mundo makes for a stunning diversion between Pinhão and Foz Côa. Follow the signs to these…

  • Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    Peso da Régua

    For jaw-dropping views of the Douro Valley, head for this magnificent viewpoint between Régua and Pinhão. The N313-2 relentlessly switchbacks its way into…

  • A group visit one of the Paleolithic rock art in the Archeological Park in the Coa Valley, or Parque Arqueologico Vale do Coa, near Vila Nova de Foz Coa. The largest site of such art work found to date the site has been heritage listed.

    Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

    The Douro

    Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…

  • Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    The Douro

    This mysterious little chapel was probably built by Visigoths as early as the 6th century. With Corinthian columns, round arches and intriguing symbols…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remédios

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remédios

    The Douro

    One of the country’s most important pilgrimage sites, this twin-towered, 18th-century church has a trim blue-and-white stucco interior with a sky-blue…

  • Mosteiro de São Gonçalo

    Mosteiro de São Gonçalo

    The Douro

    Founded in 1543 by João III, the Mosteiro de São Gonçalo and Igreja de São Gonçalo weren’t completed until 1620. Above the church’s photogenic, Italian…

  • Mosteiro de São João de Tarouca

    Mosteiro de São João de Tarouca

    The Douro

    The stunning, massive yet skeletal remains of Portugal’s first Cistercian monastery, founded in 1124, stand eerily in the wooded Barosa valley below the…

  • Mosteiro de Salzedas

    Mosteiro de Salzedas

    The Douro

    With picturesque pink stone arches, the Cistercian Mosteiro de Salzedas is located 3km up the Barosa valley from Ucanha in Salzedas. This was one of the…

Articles

Latest stories from The Douro

Portugal, Douro, Terraced vineyards along the Douro River valley

Tips & Advice

See the Douro Valley by train on a day trip from Porto

Apr 10, 2025 • 5 min read

