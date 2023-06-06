Pinhão

View over the River Douro and the Douro Valley and the riverfront town of Pinhão, Portugal. The Douro Valley is one of the most prominent wine regions in Portugal

Overview

Encircled by terraced hillsides that produce some of the world’s best port – and some stellar table wines, too – pretty little Pinhão sits on a particularly lovely bend of the Rio Douro, about 25km upriver from Peso da Régua. Wineries and their competing signs dominate the scene. Even the delightful train station has azulejos (hand-painted tiles) depicting the grape harvest. The town itself, cute though it is, holds little of interest, but does makes a fine base for exploring the many surrounding vineyards.

