Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
High Angle View Of Village In Ziz Valley

Getty Images/EyeEm

Overview

Snaking down through the dramatic Ziz Gorges from Rich, the Oued (River) Ziz brings to life the last southern valley of the Ziz and the Tafilalt oases before puttering out in the rose gold dunes of Merzouga. Starting just south of the Middle Atlas town of Rich and about 30km north of Errachidia, the tremendous Ziz Gorges provide a rocky passage south through the Tunnel du Légionnaire (built by the French in 1928). To the south, the valley widens, presenting a spectacular sight: a dense canopy of palms wedged between ancient striated cliffs, which date to the Jurassic period. It's worth taking some time here to explore the rich, untouristed palmeraies (palm groves).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Erg Chebbi

    Erg Chebbi

    Merzouga

    Shape-shifting over 28km from north to south and reaching heights of 160m, the great sand sea of Erg Chebbi is extraordinarily scenic. The rose-gold dunes…

  • Sijilmassa

    Sijilmassa

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    Little remains of the once-great city of Sijilmassa – just two decorated gateways and a handful of semi-collapsed structures. But go back to the 8th…

  • Source Bleue de Meski

    Source Bleue de Meski

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    The origins of the Ziz River can be found in Meski, where warm, natural springs bubble to the surface beneath the Ksar Meski's picturesque remains. The…

  • Cooperative Al Ouaha

    Cooperative Al Ouaha

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    Seven kinds of date are grown in the Aoufous oasis and in the October and November season, the women of this cooperative in Aoufous will walk you through…

  • Ksar Abbar

    Ksar Abbar

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    About a five-minute drive south-west of the centre, along a dirt track behind the yellow shrine you’ll see the fantastic crumbling towers of this 19th…

  • Ksar Oulad Abdelhalim

    Ksar Oulad Abdelhalim

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    Around 2km south of the yellow shrine on your right, this ruin once called the ‘Alhambra of the Tafilalt’ was built around 1900 for Sultan Moulay Hassan’s…

  • Ksar El Fida

    Ksar El Fida

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    This enormous, restored Alaouite kasbah (1854–72) served as the palace for the local qaid (chief) right up until 1965, after which it housed a museum of…

  • Ksar Tinheras

    Ksar Tinheras

    Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

    For a glimpse in to life in a living ksar (fortified village), a resident is sure to find you and offer to show you around its warren of alleyways. It's a…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

Filter by interest:

Details of the Blue Gate Bab Boujelud in Fes. 86579617 old, fez, fes, arch, town, gate, port, wall, city, blue, arab, road, islam, entry, tower, enter, retro, jelud, style, mosque, africa, ethnic, center, arabic, medina, muslim, passage, history, archway, minaret, gateway, morocco, african, classic, antique, ancient, downtown, ornament, entrance, classical, decorated, boujeloud, marrakesh, historical, ornamental, decorative, traditional, architecture, construction, architectural

Food

Where to find the best street food in Morocco

Jun 27, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt and beyond

Beyond Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt