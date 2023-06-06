Draa Valley

Landscape of DraÃ¢ Valley

From Ouarzazate, the N9 plunges southeast into the Draa Valley, formed by a narrow ribbon of water from the High Atlas that occasionally emerges triumphantly in lush oases, particularly between Agdz and Zagora, a stretch of about 95km. The drive from Agdz to Zagora takes three to four hours, though the more scenic Circuits Touristiques route follows the piste through the oasis. Beyond that, a road takes you 96km further south to M’Hamid, a town 40km short of the Algerian border that marks the end of the road and the start of the desert proper.

  • Dune at sunset, Sahara

    Erg Chigaga

    Draa Valley

    The area's star attraction is the misnamed Erg Chigaga, not a single dune (erg) but an incredible stretch of golden sand sea some 56km southwest of M…

  • Kasbah des Caids

    Kasbah des Caids

    Draa Valley

    Tour the Kasbah's maze of rooms with one of the descendants of the original qaid (chief), including his office and hammam, light-filled courtyards and…

  • Zawiya Nassiriyya

    Zawiya Nassiriyya

    Draa Valley

    Non-Muslims cannot visit the green-roofed mausoleum but the remarkable library inside the adjacent Quranic school is open to all – providing the keyholder…

  • Caïd’s Kasbah

    Caïd’s Kasbah

    Draa Valley

    The 170-year-old kasbah that once belonged to the qaid (local chief) of Agdz is still run by his descendants. Stop at the reception of Casbah Caïd Ali…

  • Maison de Poterie

    Maison de Poterie

    Draa Valley

    Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper…

  • Iriqui National Park

    Iriqui National Park

    Draa Valley

    Morocco’s largest national park – covering a land mass of 123,000 hectares – and uniquely Saharan, Iriqui was created in 1994 to protect the biodiversity…

  • Erg Ezahar

    Erg Ezahar

    Draa Valley

    This tall 'screaming' dune set amid a sea of smaller dunes wails eerily when the wind kicks up. Located 65km southwest of M'Hamid, it takes three days to…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    Draa Valley

    Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150…

History

Why you should embrace Berber culture on your Moroccan adventure

Jan 8, 2020 • 10 min read

