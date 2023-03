Morocco’s largest national park – covering a land mass of 123,000 hectares – and uniquely Saharan, Iriqui was created in 1994 to protect the biodiversity of this wild region of arid savanna, dunes and salt flats and, in particular, the ephemeral wetlands of Lake Iriqui which attracts migratory birds during the winter rainy season. It's around 90km of off-road driving from Foum Zguid, but can be visited as part of a tour to or from Erg Chigaga.