Maison de Poterie

Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper in the clay yields the rich green glaze, and the technique originated when the Nassiri brotherhood invited craftsmen from Fez to settle in the village. Seven families remain, turning out everything from portable bowls and plates to outsized vases. They also create the tiles that adorn rooftops around the country.