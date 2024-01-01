Tinfou Dunes

Draa Valley

The great sand seas of M'Hamid and Merzouga can make the Tinfou Dunes, around 7km south of Tamegroute, seem like a child's sandbox – especially on busy days, when it can feel like a playground here – but it’s still fun to climb and run down the big dunes. And if you can't make it to the desert proper, it's the next best thing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Amezrou

    Amezrou

    14.15 MILES

    Zagora’s desert-crossroads culture can be glimpsed in the neighbouring village of Amezrou, where the historic mud-brick mellah (Jewish quarter), once home…

  • Zawiya Nassiriyya

    Zawiya Nassiriyya

    4.81 MILES

    Non-Muslims cannot visit the green-roofed mausoleum but the remarkable library inside the adjacent Quranic school is open to all – providing the keyholder…

  • Jebel Zagora

    Jebel Zagora

    11.55 MILES

    This spectacular mountain rises over the Draa River – worth climbing for the views, provided you have stamina, water and sunblock and set off in the early…

  • El Mesouiria

    El Mesouiria

    25.98 MILES

    Located just 8km northwest of M'Hamid, El Mesouiria is an option for an easy overnight camel trek. Dunes range between 60m and 80m in height and are…

  • Maison de Poterie

    Maison de Poterie

    4.82 MILES

    Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    29.07 MILES

    Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150…

  • Erg Lehoudi

    Erg Lehoudi

    23.99 MILES

    The 100m-high Erg Lihoudi, located 8km northeast of M'Hamid, are some of the most easily accessible dunes in the area. Characterised by their white river…

