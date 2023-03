Getting to this site, scattered with 6000-year-old rock carvings, can be a challenge – it’s close to Tazzarine but around 20km off road so the going is slow – but when you get there, the local guardian will happily show you around and help you decipher some of the creatures depicted in stone. Perhaps an ostrich, buffalo or antelope that roamed the once-grassy plains. If you don’t have transport, ask at your lodging for a guide.