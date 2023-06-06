Kuantan

Stunning nature of Kuantan. Best Kuantan beach resorts famous for pristine nature. Coastline with tropic nature plants sand beaches. Bridge or wooden pier at sea lagoon with rocks and waves.

Overview

Most travelers pause briefly in Pahang's capital and Malaysia's second-biggest port to break up longish bus trips. This is a shame; while the city isn’t especially geared towards tourism, it is definitely interesting enough to warrant a day or two’s exploration. There's an excellent museum, plenty of great places to eat, decent accommodation choices and the nearby sands of Teluk Chempedak with upmarket resort accommodation and beach views. The vast mosque is also a fantastic spectacle when illuminated at night, the padang is huge and refreshingly cool in the morning and at late afternoon, while food markets set up nearby towards evening.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gua Charas

    Gua Charas

    Kuantan

    Located 26km north of Kuantan, the limestone karst containing Gua Charas towers high above the surrounding palm plantations. The caves owe their fame to a…

  • Pahang Art Museum

    Pahang Art Museum

    Kuantan

    This museum's collection is housed in an attractive colonial-era building just north of the Padang. The museum focuses on the state's culture, history and…

  • Sungai Lembing

    Sungai Lembing

    Kuantan

    Visit quiet Sungai Lembing in the hills to explore the informative regional museum (RM2) that covers the history of local tin mining to the collapse of…

  • Sungai Lembing Museum

    Sungai Lembing Museum

    Kuantan

    This fascinating museum charts the rise and fall of the 'El Dorado of the East', as Sungai Lembing was known after the Pahang Consolidated Company Limited…

  • Sungai Lembing Tin Mines

    Sungai Lembing Tin Mines

    Kuantan

    Try and get here early after lunch (or first thing in the morning) to have the eerie sensation of being alone in some of the longest and deepest tin mines…

  • Sleeping Buddha Cave

    Sleeping Buddha Cave

    Kuantan

    The colossal Sleeping Buddha Cave at Gua Charas outside Panching is decorated with small altars to various Buddhist Bodhisattvas and leads ultimately to a…

  • Padang

    Padang

    Kuantan

    Kuantan's lovely grass padang – the sight of cricket matches during colonial days – is today largely used for football practice in the late afternoon and…

  • Beserah Beach

    Beserah Beach

    Kuantan

    This long beach is a lovely place to catch the sunrise and watch large crabs scuttling at high speed over the sands in the twilight. There are several…

