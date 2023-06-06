Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Most travelers pause briefly in Pahang's capital and Malaysia's second-biggest port to break up longish bus trips. This is a shame; while the city isn’t especially geared towards tourism, it is definitely interesting enough to warrant a day or two’s exploration. There's an excellent museum, plenty of great places to eat, decent accommodation choices and the nearby sands of Teluk Chempedak with upmarket resort accommodation and beach views. The vast mosque is also a fantastic spectacle when illuminated at night, the padang is huge and refreshingly cool in the morning and at late afternoon, while food markets set up nearby towards evening.
Kuantan
Located 26km north of Kuantan, the limestone karst containing Gua Charas towers high above the surrounding palm plantations. The caves owe their fame to a…
Kuantan
This museum's collection is housed in an attractive colonial-era building just north of the Padang. The museum focuses on the state's culture, history and…
Kuantan
Visit quiet Sungai Lembing in the hills to explore the informative regional museum (RM2) that covers the history of local tin mining to the collapse of…
Kuantan
This fascinating museum charts the rise and fall of the 'El Dorado of the East', as Sungai Lembing was known after the Pahang Consolidated Company Limited…
Kuantan
Try and get here early after lunch (or first thing in the morning) to have the eerie sensation of being alone in some of the longest and deepest tin mines…
Kuantan
The colossal Sleeping Buddha Cave at Gua Charas outside Panching is decorated with small altars to various Buddhist Bodhisattvas and leads ultimately to a…
Kuantan
Kuantan's lovely grass padang – the sight of cricket matches during colonial days – is today largely used for football practice in the late afternoon and…
Kuantan
This long beach is a lovely place to catch the sunrise and watch large crabs scuttling at high speed over the sands in the twilight. There are several…
Get to the heart of Kuantan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Malaysia, Singapore & Brunei $25.99
Pocket Kuala Lumpur & Melaka $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide