The colossal Sleeping Buddha Cave at Gua Charas outside Panching is decorated with small altars to various Buddhist Bodhisattvas and leads ultimately to a rather small and umimpressive sleeping Buddha at the rear of the cave. The cave is more interesting for its vastness and imposing sense of depth. Climb up to the cave from the car park (it's RM3 to park your car); above the Sleeping Buddha Cave is a further, much smaller cave.