Le Marche

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Monti Sibillini towering above hilltop village of Castelluccio.

Matt Munro

Overview

From white-pebble beaches and cliff-backed Adriatic bays to medieval hill towns and snow-capped peaks, Le Marche is one of Italy's least-known treasures.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tempio di Valadier built in 1828 inside a cave near caves of Frasassi. 1066342994

    Grotte di Frasassi

    Le Marche

    Deep in the hill country near the remote village of Genga, the Grotte di Frasassi is one of Europe’s largest cave systems. This karst wonderland, gouged…

  • The Basilica della Santa Casa (English: Basilica of the Holy House) is a shrine of Marian pilgrimage in Loreto, Italy.

    Basilica della Santa Casa

    Le Marche

    This majestic hilltop sanctuary is one of Italy's most celebrated pilgrimage sites. The basilica, built between 1469 and 1587, is a stunning hybrid of…

  • Courtyard Buonaccorsi Palace Macerata Marche Italy Europe. (Photo by: MauroFlamini/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Musei Civici di Palazzo Buonaccorsi

    Le Marche

    Deep in the historic centre, the 17th-century Palazzo Buonaccorsi houses three of Macerata's best museums. The Museo delle Carozza boasts an extensive…

  • ITALY - CIRCA 2002: Martyrdom of St Barbara and the Madonna of Loreto, detail from the stories of St Barbara, Our Lady of Loreto and St Anthony, 1449, by Bartolomeo di Tommaso (born between ca 1408 and 1411-1454), detached fresco. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images); Foligno, Pinacoteca Comunale (Art Museum, Frescoes). (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Pinacoteca Comunale di Ancona

    Ancona

    Ancona's fascinating civic art gallery houses Le Marche's most important art collection. Spread over two 16th- to 17th-century palazzi, the museum traces…

  • Spiaggia delle Due Sorelle

    Spiaggia delle Due Sorelle

    Le Marche

    The poster child of the Parco del Conero's beaches is this dreamy white-pebble beach named after two rock stacks (the Due Sorelle or two sisters) that…

  • Cattedrale di San Ciriaco

    Cattedrale di San Ciriaco

    Ancona

    A stiff but scenic climb up from the old town, Ancona's domed cathedral dominates the city skyline. Guarded by two marble lions, it commands sweeping…

  • Torre Civica

    Torre Civica

    Le Marche

    Conceived as early as 1492 but not completed until 1653, Macerata's 64m-tall civic tower looms over Piazza della Libertà. It's most obvious feature is its…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Le Marche

Filter by interest:

Italy's Medieval le Marche

Wildlife & Nature

Why Italy's medieval Le Marche was made for slow travel

Oct 17, 2023 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Le Marche with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Le Marche and beyond

Beyond Le Marche