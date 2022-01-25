Shop
Matt Munro
From white-pebble beaches and cliff-backed Adriatic bays to medieval hill towns and snow-capped peaks, Le Marche is one of Italy's least-known treasures.
Le Marche
Deep in the hill country near the remote village of Genga, the Grotte di Frasassi is one of Europe’s largest cave systems. This karst wonderland, gouged…
Le Marche
This majestic hilltop sanctuary is one of Italy's most celebrated pilgrimage sites. The basilica, built between 1469 and 1587, is a stunning hybrid of…
Musei Civici di Palazzo Buonaccorsi
Le Marche
Deep in the historic centre, the 17th-century Palazzo Buonaccorsi houses three of Macerata's best museums. The Museo delle Carozza boasts an extensive…
Ancona
Ancona's fascinating civic art gallery houses Le Marche's most important art collection. Spread over two 16th- to 17th-century palazzi, the museum traces…
Museo Archeologico Nazionale delle Marche
Ancona
Housed in the beautiful 16th-century Palazzo Ferretti, whose ceilings are covered with original frescoes and bas-reliefs, this museum presents a…
Le Marche
The poster child of the Parco del Conero's beaches is this dreamy white-pebble beach named after two rock stacks (the Due Sorelle or two sisters) that…
Ancona
A stiff but scenic climb up from the old town, Ancona's domed cathedral dominates the city skyline. Guarded by two marble lions, it commands sweeping…
Le Marche
Conceived as early as 1492 but not completed until 1653, Macerata's 64m-tall civic tower looms over Piazza della Libertà. It's most obvious feature is its…
