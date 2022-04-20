Pompeii

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Storm Clouds gather over Colosseum in Pompeii Italy.

Overview

Modern-day Pompeii (Pompei in Italian) may feel like a nondescript satellite of Naples, but it's here that you'll find Europe's most compelling archaeological site: the ruins of Pompeii. Sprawling and haunting, the site is a stark reminder of the destructive forces that lie deep inside Vesuvius.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Vesuvius and the ruins of Pompeii 60092; Accidents and Disasters; Ancient; Ancient Civilization; Antiquities; Archaeology; Architectural Column; Architecture; Asia; Atlantic Islands; Boulder - Rock; Buried; Campania; City; Demolished; Disaster; Empire; Environmental Damage; Ephesus; Flores; Flores Island - Indonesia; Fortified Wall; Green Color; History; Horizontal; Italian Culture; Italian Currency; Italy; Landscape; Misfortune; Monte; Monument; Mountain; Mountain Range; Mt Vesuvius; Naples - Italy; No People; Old; Old Ruin; Outdoors; Photography; Pompeii; Rock - Object; Social Issues; Sorrento - Italy; Statue; Stone - Object; Stone Material; Temple - Building; The Past; Tower; Travel Destinations; UNESCO; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Volcanic Landscape; Wall - Building Feature;

    Ruins of Pompeii

    Pompeii

    The ghostly ruins of ancient Pompeii (Pompei in Italian) make for one of the world's most engrossing archaeological experiences. Much of the site's value…

  • The frescoes of Villa dei Misteri (Villa of the Mysteries), an ancient Roman villa at Pompeii ancient city, Italy 1184945411 ancient city, pompeii ruins, roman city, villa dei misteri, villa of the mysteries

    Villa dei Misteri

    Pompeii

    This restored, 90-room villa is one of the most complete structures left standing in Pompeii. The Dionysiac frieze, the most important fresco still on…

  • Italy, Pompeii, House Of The Faun,

    Casa del Fauno

    Pompeii

    Covering an entire insula (city block) and claiming two atria at its front end (humbler homes had one), Pompeii's largest private house is named after the…

  • Pompeii ruins - Pompeii, Campania

    Tempio di Apollo

    Pompeii

    The oldest and most important of Pompeii's religious buildings, the Tempio di Apollo largely dates from the 2nd century BC, including the striking…

  • Stabian Baths, Pompeii, Italy 1315294451

    Terme Stabiane

    Pompeii

    At this typical 2nd-century-BC bathing complex, bathers would enter from the vestibule, stop off in the vaulted apodyterium (changing room), and then pass…

  • Fresco depicting Venus, House of Venus in Shell, Pompeii (Unesco World Heritage List, 1997), Campania, Italy, Roman civilization, 1st century BC

    Casa della Venere in Conchiglia

    Pompeii

    Casa della Venere in Conchiglia harbours a lovely peristyle looking onto a small, manicured garden. It's here in the garden that you'll find the large,…

  • Dog mosaic in the House of the Tragic Poet.

    Casa del Poeta Tragico

    Pompeii

    The 1st-century AD Casa del Poeta Tragico features the world's first-known 'beware of the dog' – cave canem – warnings. Visible through a protective glass…

  • Terme Suburbane

    Terme Suburbane

    Pompeii

    Just outside ancient Pompeii's city walls, this 1st-century-BC bathhouse is famous for several erotic frescoes that scandalised the Vatican when they were…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Pompeii

Filter by interest:

1058157586 Ancient walls in Pompeii with volcano Vesuvius in the background Vesuvius and Pompeii - stock photo Ancient walls in Pompeii with volcano Vesuvius in the background

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Pompeii, Europe's most compelling archaeological site

Feb 11, 2025 • 8 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Pompeii with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.