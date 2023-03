Covering an entire insula (city block) and claiming two atria at its front end (humbler homes had one), Pompeii's largest private house is named after the delicate bronze statue in the impluvium (shallow pool). It was here that early excavators found Pompeii's greatest mosaics, most of which are now in Naples' Museo Archeologico Nazionale. Valuable on-site originals include a beautiful, geometrically patterned marble floor.