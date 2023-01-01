Terme Suburbane

Just outside ancient Pompeii's city walls, this 1st-century-BC bathhouse is famous for several erotic frescoes that scandalised the Vatican when they were revealed in 2001. The panels decorate what was once the apodyterium (changing room). The room leading to the colourfully frescoed frigidarium (cold bath) features fragments of stuccowork, as well as one of the few original roofs to survive at Pompeii. Beyond the tepadarium (tepid bath) and caldarium (hot bath) rooms are the remains of a heated outdoor swimming pool.

The bathhouse was closed at the time of writing.