This restored, 90-room villa is one of the most complete structures left standing in Pompeii. The Dionysiac frieze, the most important fresco still on-site, spans the walls of the large dining room. One of the biggest and most arresting paintings from the ancient world, it depicts the initiation of a bride-to-be into the cult of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine.

A farm for much of its life, the villa's vino-making area is still visible at the northern end.

Follow Via Consolare northwest out of the town through Porta Ercolano. Continue past Villa di Diomede and you'll come to Villa dei Misteri.