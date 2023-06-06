Glendalough

Glendalough - rocks at dawn

If you've come to Wicklow, chances are that a visit to Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of your main reasons. And rightly so, for this is one of the most beautiful corners of the whole country and the epitome of Ireland's rugged, romantic landscape.

    Glendalough Monastic Site

    Glendalough

    Nestled between two lakes, haunting Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of the most significant monastic sites in…

  Deer Stone

    Deer Stone

    Glendalough

    At the junction with Green Rd as you cross the river just south of the Glendalough monastic site is the Deer Stone, set in the middle of a group of rocks…

  St Kevin's Kitchen

    St Kevin's Kitchen

    Glendalough

    Glendalough's trademark is St Kevin's Kitchen or Church, at the southern edge of the monastic site. This compact structure, with a miniature round-tower…

  Teampall na Skellig

    Teampall na Skellig

    Glendalough

    The original site of St Kevin's settlement, Teampall na Skellig is at the base of the cliffs towering over the southern side of the Upper Lake and…

  Reefert Church

    Reefert Church

    Glendalough

    The considerable remains of Reefert Church sit above the tiny River Poulanass, south of the Upper Lake car park. It's a small, plain, 11th-century…

  Priest's House

    Priest's House

    Glendalough

    At the centre of the graveyard at the Glendalough monastic site, to the southwest of the Cathedral of St Peter & St Paul, is the Priest's House. This odd…

  St Kevin's Bed

    St Kevin's Bed

    Glendalough

    Just east of Teampall na Skellig, and 10m above the Upper Lake's waters, is the 2m-deep artificial cave called St Kevin's Bed, said to be where Kevin…

  Monastery Gatehouse

    Monastery Gatehouse

    Glendalough

    The stone arch of the monastery gatehouse at the Glendalough monastic site is the only surviving example of a monastic entranceway in the country. Just…

5000 years in 5 days: a historical trip through Ireland's Ancient East

Oct 4, 2016 • 5 min read

Oct 4, 2016 • 5 min read

