County Meath

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
People at Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

Getty Images/Image Source

Overview

Meath's rich soil, laid down during the last ice age, drew settlers as early as 8000 BC. They worked their way up the banks of the River Boyne, transforming the landscape from forest to farmland. One of the five provinces of ancient Ireland, Meath was at the centre of Irish politics for centuries.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Newgrange Megalithic Passage Tomb

    Newgrange

    County Meath

    Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…

  • People at Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

    Slane Castle

    County Meath

    Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath.  The neo-gothic castle and grounds  are open to visitors…

  • Tayto Park

    Tayto Park

    County Meath

    At Ireland’s only permanent theme park you can ride Europe's largest wooden inverted roller coaster, Cú Chulainn. Just 45 minutes from Dublin city center,…

  • Trim Castle

    Trim Castle

    County Meath

    Proof of Trim's medieval importance, this remarkably preserved edifice was Ireland's largest Anglo-Norman fortification. Hugh de Lacy founded Trim Castle…

  • Knowth

    Knowth

    County Meath

    Northwest of Newgrange, the burial mound of Knowth was built around the same time. It has the greatest collection of passage-grave art ever uncovered in…

  • Cairn T

    Cairn T

    County Meath

    At Carnbane East, Cairn T is 35m in diameter, with numerous carved stones. One of its outlying kerbstones, the Hag’s Chair, is covered in gouged holes,…

  • Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre

    Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre

    County Meath

    Built in a spiral design echoing Newgrange, this superb interpretive centre houses interactive exhibits on prehistoric Ireland and its passage tombs. It…

  • IRELAND-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-NATURE A picture shows Dunsany Castle, the seat of Randal Plunkett, Baron of Dunsany, in Dunsany, northwest of Dublin, Ireland, on October 13, 2021. - Randal Plunkett, the 21st Baron of Dunsany, strides out of his Irish castle in a t-shirt bearing the name of the US death metal band "Cannibal Corpse" in bloody lettering. In the distance, a russet-coloured stag appears for a moment, bracketed by impossibly green trees, before dissolving into the 750 acres (300 hectares) of ancestral estate Plunkett has surrendered to the wilderness. - TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOE STENSON (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOE STENSON (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

    Dunsany Castle

    County Meath

    You can see how the other 1% lives at Dunsany Castle, 5km south of Tara on the Dunshaughlin–Kilmessan road. The residence of the lords of Dunsany, it's…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of County Meath with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.