West Papua

Overview

The province of West Papua chiefly comprises two large peninsulas – the Vogelkop (also known as Bird’s Head, Kepala Burung and Semdoberai) and the more southerly Bomberai Peninsula – and several hundred offshore islands. The attractions here are primarily natural – above all the world-class diving and gorgeous island scenery of the Raja Ampat Islands. Sorong and Manokwari are well-provided urban bases from which to launch your explorations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wayag

    Wayag

    Raja Ampat Islands

    These small, uninhabited and incredibly picturesque islands, 30km beyond Waigeo, feature heavily in Raja Ampat promotional material. It’s mainly…

  • Pianynemo

    Pianynemo

    Raja Ampat Islands

    Often referred to as Little Wayag, this scenic overlook offers the famous striking views of the jagged Fam Islands poking out of calm, turquoise waters…

  • Pulau Mansinam

    Pulau Mansinam

    West Papua

    Two German missionaries settled on Mansinam Island off Manokwari in 1855 and became the first to spread Christianity in Papua. The picturesque, rainforest…

  • Pantai Pasir Putih

    Pantai Pasir Putih

    West Papua

    About 5km southeast of town, this 600m curve of clean white sand and clear water is good for swimming, and snorkelling if you have your own gear. It’s…

Raja Ampat: a quick guide to visiting the idyllic Papuan archipelago

May 8, 2017 • 5 min read

May 8, 2017 • 5 min read

