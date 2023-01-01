Pulau Mansinam

Two German missionaries settled on Mansinam Island off Manokwari in 1855 and became the first to spread Christianity in Papua. The picturesque, rainforest-covered island is home to a small village, a none-too-subtle church, and a wannabe Rio de Janeiro statue of Christ. There’s also a pleasant beach along its western and southern shores. The coral reef off the southern end offers good snorkelling.

Outrigger boats (10,000Rp one way) sail to Mansinam from Kwawi, 2.5km southeast of central Manokwari, when they have enough passengers.