Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Getty Images/iStockphoto
The sparsely populated Raja Ampat Islands comprise more than 1500 islands just off Sorong. With their sublime scenery of steep, jungle-covered islands, fine white-sand beaches, hidden lagoons, spooky caves, weird mushroom-shaped islets and pellucid turquoise waters, Raja Ampat is without question one of the most beautiful island chains in the world.
Raja Ampat Islands
These small, uninhabited and incredibly picturesque islands, 30km beyond Waigeo, feature heavily in Raja Ampat promotional material. It’s mainly…
Raja Ampat Islands
Often referred to as Little Wayag, this scenic overlook offers the famous striking views of the jagged Fam Islands poking out of calm, turquoise waters…
Best Things to Do
Indonesia's Raja Ampat lies at the heart of the Coral Triangle, a biodiversity hot spot where the Pacific and Indian Oceans collide.Read article
Filter by interest:
Sep 26, 2022 • 7 min read
May 2, 2020 • 5 min read
May 8, 2017 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Raja Ampat Islands with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99