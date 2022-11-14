Raja Ampat Islands

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
High angle shot of the beautiful islands of Indonesia

© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The sparsely populated Raja Ampat Islands comprise more than 1500 islands just off Sorong. With their sublime scenery of steep, jungle-covered islands, fine white-sand beaches, hidden lagoons, spooky caves, weird mushroom-shaped islets and pellucid turquoise waters, Raja Ampat is without question one of the most beautiful island chains in the world.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wayag

    Wayag

    Raja Ampat Islands

    These small, uninhabited and incredibly picturesque islands, 30km beyond Waigeo, feature heavily in Raja Ampat promotional material. It’s mainly…

  • Pianynemo

    Pianynemo

    Raja Ampat Islands

    Often referred to as Little Wayag, this scenic overlook offers the famous striking views of the jagged Fam Islands poking out of calm, turquoise waters…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Indonesia's Raja Ampat lies at the heart of the Coral Triangle, a biodiversity hot spot where the Pacific and Indian Oceans collide.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Raja Ampat Islands

Filter by interest:

Scuba diver in a colorful reef in Raja Ampat © Getty Images

Best in Travel - 2023

7 days to unwind at sea in Raja Ampat

Nov 15, 2022 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Raja Ampat Islands with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.