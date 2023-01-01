Often referred to as Little Wayag, this scenic overlook offers the famous striking views of the jagged Fam Islands poking out of calm, turquoise waters. Getting here is relatively cheap, fast and simple compared to Wayag, as many of the region's accommodation is within an hour or two of the site by speedboat. Also, the hike is a breeze thanks to stairs and a viewing platform. Nearby, a second, slightly more challenging climb offers views of the lovely Star Lagoon.

The hikes are just a few minutes from some top-notch undersea experiences, so visitors often dive, snorkel and scale Pianynemo all in one trip. There are also some local residents selling coconut water and oil, along with coconut crabs, which are thought to be endangered. Do not buy the crabs.