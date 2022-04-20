Northern Kerala

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Kappad beach has a place in history of India , its near Calicut, India, where the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama landed on May 27, 1498.

Getty Images

Overview

The Malabar Coast from Kozhikode (Calicut) north to the Karnataka border features a string of coastal villages and dazzling honey-toned beaches far less touristed than those in southern Kerala. For many, this quieter pace is an attraction in its own right. The main draws in this part of coastal Kerala are the beautiful, undeveloped sands and the enthralling theyyam possession rituals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wayanad, Kerala, India

    Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

    Northern Kerala

    Wayanad's ethereal 345-sq-km sanctuary is accessible only by two-hour jeep safari (₹680), on which you might spot langurs, chital deer, sambar, peacocks,…

  • AHMFGA THIRUNELLI TEMPLE WAYANAD KERALA

    Thirunelly Temple

    Northern Kerala

    Thought to be one of the oldest temples on the subcontinent, Thirunelly Temple huddles beneath the Brahmagiri Hills 15km southwest of Tholpetty. Non…

  • prehistoric art, Edakkal Cave, Ambukutty Mala near Ambalavayal, Batheri, Wayanad, Kerala, India

    Edakkal Caves

    Northern Kerala

    These remote hilltop 'caves' – more accurately a small series of caverns – are celebrated for the ancient collection of petroglyphs in their top chamber,…

  • CRAEHJ Cannon, Fort St. Angelo, Kannur Fort or Kannur Kotta built by Francisco de Almeida, near Kannur or Cannanore, Kerala

    Fort St Angelo

    Kannur

    One of the earliest Portuguese settlements in India (constructed with permission from Kannur's rulers), the 1505 St Angelo Fort looms tall on a promontory…

  • CE6A5C Heritage Museum at Ambalavayal ; Wayanad ; Kerala ; India

    Wayanad Heritage Museum

    Northern Kerala

    In the village of Ambalavayal, 12km southwest from Sultanbatheri near the Edakkal Caves, this small but fascinating museum exhibits tools, weapons,…

  • Beautiful panoromic view of Bekal fort, Kerala.

    Bekal Fort

    Northern Kerala

    The huge laterite-brick Bekal Fort, built between 1645 and 1660, is the largest in Kerala and sits on Bekal’s rocky headland with fine views. It passed…

  • Thalasseri Fort

    Thalasseri Fort

    Kannur

    The coastal town of Thalasseri (formerly Tellicherry), 20km southeast of Kannur, was a major cardamom and pepper export hub under the British East India…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Northern Kerala with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Northern Kerala and beyond

Beyond Northern Kerala