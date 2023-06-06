Overview

The Spreewald, a unique lacework of channels and canals hemmed in by forest, is the closest thing Berlin has to a backyard garden. Visitors come to this Unesco Biosphere Reserve in droves to hike, fish and punt, canoe or kayak on its extensive network of waterways. Lübben and Lübbenau, the main tourist towns, often drown beneath the tides of visitors vying for rides aboard a Kahn (shallow punt boat) steered by ferrymen in traditional garb and once the only way of getting around in these parts. To truly appreciate the Spreewald’s many charms, hire your own canoe or kayak or get yourself onto a walking trail.