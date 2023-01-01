Freilandmuseum Lehde

In the protected village of Lehde, this cluster of historical Sorb farm buildings gives you a good sense of what rural life in the Spreewald was like a century ago. Wander among the reed-covered buildings, stop at a punt-builder's workshop, meet local folk dressed in colourful Sorb costumes and discover the secrets of the famous Spreewald gherkin.

A popular two-hour boat tour (€10) goes out to Lehde from Lübbenau, but you can escape the crowds by walking the 2km instead. The route through the forest follows the Leiper Weg, which was the first road built in the Spreewald in 1935–6.