Haus für Mensch und Natur

Spreewald

An old school building now houses the Spreewald Biosphere Reserve information centre where you can learn all about the region's natural development, marvel at its incredible plant and animal diversity and test your eco-IQ at a computer game. It's right next to the tourist office.

  • Freilandmuseum Lehde

    Freilandmuseum Lehde

    1.07 MILES

    In the protected village of Lehde, this cluster of historical Sorb farm buildings gives you a good sense of what rural life in the Spreewald was like a…

  • Park & Schloss Branitz

    Park & Schloss Branitz

    19.28 MILES

    A highlight of a visit to Cottbus is this palace-and-park ensemble, which stems from the feverish brow of Prince Hermann von Pückler-Muskau (1785–1871) –…

  • Spreewald-Museum Lübbenau

    Spreewald-Museum Lübbenau

    0.14 MILES

    Take a trip down the Spreewald memory lane at this regional history museum imaginatively set up like a historical department store. Stops include a…

  • Museum Schloss Lübben

    Museum Schloss Lübben

    5.73 MILES

    The prettiest building in town is the petite Schloss, now home to a nicely curated regional history museum. Exhibit highlights include an interactive town…

  • Gurkenmuseum Lehde

    Gurkenmuseum Lehde

    0.96 MILES

    This little private museum reveals the secrets behind the famous Spreewald pickles and lets you sample different varieties. It also crowns the…

