An old school building now houses the Spreewald Biosphere Reserve information centre where you can learn all about the region's natural development, marvel at its incredible plant and animal diversity and test your eco-IQ at a computer game. It's right next to the tourist office.
Haus für Mensch und Natur
Spreewald
Nearby Spreewald attractions
