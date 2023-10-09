Shop
The tiny country village of Giverny, 74km northwest of Paris, is a place of pilgrimage for devotees of impressionism, though the summer months herald the tour-bus crowds, who shatter the bucolic peace. Monet lived here from 1883 until his death in 1926, in a rambling house – surrounded by flower-filled gardens – that’s now the immensely popular Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet.
Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet
Giverny
Monet’s home for the last 43 years of his life is now a delightful house-museum. His pastel-pink house and Water Lily studio stand on the periphery of the…
Musée des Impressionnismes Giverny
Giverny
About 100m northwest of the Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet is the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms. It was set up in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay…
Giverny
Dedicated to St Radegund, this church was originally built in the 11th and 12th centuries, expanded in the 15th century and then greatly restored between…
Giverny
Fans of the artist may want to visit this bust of Monet, sculpted by Daniel Goupil and gazing out over the fields.
