Kinshasa

TO GO WITH STORY BY KATHY KATAYI AND JUNIOR KANNAH.This picture taken on January 22, 2014 shows a traffic robot cop on Triomphal boulevard of Kinshasa at the crossing of Asosa, Huileries and Patrice Lubumba streets. Two human-like robots were recently installed here to help tackle the hectic traffic usually experienced in the area. The prototypes are equipped with four cameras that allow them to record traffic flow, the information is then transmitted to a center where traffic infractions can be analyzed. The team behind the new robots are a group of Congolese engineers based at the Kinshasa Higher Institute of Applied Technique, known by its French acronym, ISTA. AFP PHOTO / JUNIOR D. KANNAH (Photo credit should read Junior D. Kannah/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

Overview

Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest city, Kin (as locals universally call it) sprawls seemingly forever from the banks of the Congo River to its distant shanty towns. Shot through with chaos, music and a lust for life that is as infectious as it is overwhelming, Kinshasa is a city you experience rather than visit, but there's no better place for a whirlwind introduction to Congolese life. Everything in Kinshasa is bigger, faster and louder than you'll experience anywhere else in Central Africa.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Musée National de Kinshasa

    Kinshasa

    This amazing ethnographic archive comprising some 45,000 objects has been waiting patiently for its new home, a US$10 million prestige investment from…

  • Serpents du Congo

    Serpents du Congo

    Kinshasa

    This excellent snake farm is located 28km from downtown Kinshasa and makes for a great day out. Owner Franck will gladly show you the poisonous and…

  • Palais de la Nation

    Palais de la Nation

    Kinshasa

    Built in 1956 as the official residence of the Belgian governor general in Kinshasa, the Palais de la Nation was where Congo's first president, Patrick…

  • Laurent Kabila's Tomb

    Laurent Kabila's Tomb

    Kinshasa

    This tomb of former president Laurent Kabila (1939-2001) is worth seeing, although reaching it involves passing through several layers of security in the…

  • Marché Central

    Marché Central

    Kinshasa

    This one of the largest markets in Central Africa, and is worth visiting for the intrepid. Watch your belongings (better still, bring nothing with you at…

  • Palais du Peuple

    Palais du Peuple

    Kinshasa

    The Palais du Peuple (People's Palace) is home to DRC's legislature, made up of the National Assembly and Senate. It is not open to the public.

  • Académie des Beaux-Arts

    Académie des Beaux-Arts

    Kinshasa

    This regarded art school has loads of sculpture around the grounds, and you can often see students and professors at work.

  • Nôtre Dame Cathedral

    Nôtre Dame Cathedral

    Kinshasa

    Built under Belgian rule in 1947, this brick cathedral is one of Kinshasa's most important religious buildings.

