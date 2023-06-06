Overview

Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest city, Kin (as locals universally call it) sprawls seemingly forever from the banks of the Congo River to its distant shanty towns. Shot through with chaos, music and a lust for life that is as infectious as it is overwhelming, Kinshasa is a city you experience rather than visit, but there's no better place for a whirlwind introduction to Congolese life. Everything in Kinshasa is bigger, faster and louder than you'll experience anywhere else in Central Africa.