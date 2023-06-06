Shop
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest city, Kin (as locals universally call it) sprawls seemingly forever from the banks of the Congo River to its distant shanty towns. Shot through with chaos, music and a lust for life that is as infectious as it is overwhelming, Kinshasa is a city you experience rather than visit, but there's no better place for a whirlwind introduction to Congolese life. Everything in Kinshasa is bigger, faster and louder than you'll experience anywhere else in Central Africa.
Kinshasa
This amazing ethnographic archive comprising some 45,000 objects has been waiting patiently for its new home, a US$10 million prestige investment from…
Kinshasa
This excellent snake farm is located 28km from downtown Kinshasa and makes for a great day out. Owner Franck will gladly show you the poisonous and…
Kinshasa
Built in 1956 as the official residence of the Belgian governor general in Kinshasa, the Palais de la Nation was where Congo's first president, Patrick…
Kinshasa
This tomb of former president Laurent Kabila (1939-2001) is worth seeing, although reaching it involves passing through several layers of security in the…
Kinshasa
This one of the largest markets in Central Africa, and is worth visiting for the intrepid. Watch your belongings (better still, bring nothing with you at…
Kinshasa
The Palais du Peuple (People's Palace) is home to DRC's legislature, made up of the National Assembly and Senate. It is not open to the public.
Kinshasa
This regarded art school has loads of sculpture around the grounds, and you can often see students and professors at work.
Kinshasa
Built under Belgian rule in 1947, this brick cathedral is one of Kinshasa's most important religious buildings.
