San Gil

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Trees covered with fronds of tillandsia, El Gallineral Park, San Gil, Colombia, South America

Getty Images/Collection Mix: Subjects RF

Overview

For a small city, San Gil packs a lot of punch. This is the outdoors capital of Colombia and the place to be for extreme-sports enthusiasts. The area is best known for white-water rafting, but other popular pastimes include paragliding, caving, rappelling and trekking. San Gil has a 300-year-old town square and Parque El Gallineral, a beautiful nature reserve on the banks of the Río Fonce.  San Gil definitely lives up to its motto, "La Tierra de Aventura" (The Land of Adventure).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cascadas de Juan Curi

    Cascadas de Juan Curi

    San Gil

    Take a day trip to this spectacular 180m-high waterfall where you can swim in the natural pool at its base or relax on the rocks. Adventure junkies can…

  • Parque El Gallineral

    Parque El Gallineral

    San Gil

    San Gil's showpiece is the salubrious Parque El Gallineral, a 4-hectare park set on a triangular island between two arms of the Quebrada Curití and Río…

  • Cueva de la Vaca

    Cueva de la Vaca

    San Gil

    Located just outside the town of Curití, La Vaca is the most attractive and adventurous cave in the are,a with numerous caverns filled with stalagmites…

  • Parque La Libertad

    Parque La Libertad

    San Gil

    The tree-lined plaza of Parque La Libertad, also called Parque Principal, is San Gil's most visible landmark and the heart of its social life. The…

  • Catedral Santa Cruz

    Catedral Santa Cruz

    San Gil

    A handsome 18th-century stone church, Catedral Santa Cruz is located on San Gil's main plaza.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of San Gil with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in San Gil