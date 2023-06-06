Overview

For a small city, San Gil packs a lot of punch. This is the outdoors capital of Colombia and the place to be for extreme-sports enthusiasts. The area is best known for white-water rafting, but other popular pastimes include paragliding, caving, rappelling and trekking. San Gil has a 300-year-old town square and Parque El Gallineral, a beautiful nature reserve on the banks of the Río Fonce. San Gil definitely lives up to its motto, "La Tierra de Aventura" (The Land of Adventure).