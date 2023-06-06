Shop
Getty Images/Collection Mix: Subjects RF
For a small city, San Gil packs a lot of punch. This is the outdoors capital of Colombia and the place to be for extreme-sports enthusiasts. The area is best known for white-water rafting, but other popular pastimes include paragliding, caving, rappelling and trekking. San Gil has a 300-year-old town square and Parque El Gallineral, a beautiful nature reserve on the banks of the Río Fonce. San Gil definitely lives up to its motto, "La Tierra de Aventura" (The Land of Adventure).
San Gil
Take a day trip to this spectacular 180m-high waterfall where you can swim in the natural pool at its base or relax on the rocks. Adventure junkies can…
San Gil
San Gil's showpiece is the salubrious Parque El Gallineral, a 4-hectare park set on a triangular island between two arms of the Quebrada Curití and Río…
San Gil
Located just outside the town of Curití, La Vaca is the most attractive and adventurous cave in the are,a with numerous caverns filled with stalagmites…
San Gil
The tree-lined plaza of Parque La Libertad, also called Parque Principal, is San Gil's most visible landmark and the heart of its social life. The…
San Gil
A handsome 18th-century stone church, Catedral Santa Cruz is located on San Gil's main plaza.
